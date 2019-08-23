As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose, Rex Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $425,000; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Maximus (MMS) Has Boosted by $20.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 1483.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 290,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 310,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 73,458 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 577,813 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 6,900 shares to 128,600 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,100 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

