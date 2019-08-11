As Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Stake

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59 million for 12.67 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

