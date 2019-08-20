As Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Capital Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Air Lease Class A (AL) by $3.12 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 34,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 18,923 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 53,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 528,213 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 111,258 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 16,543 shares to 19,897 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 31,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,495 shares, and has risen its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 354,174 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,579 shares. Prudential Financial owns 646,859 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Va has 132,405 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares. 101,000 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Interest Investors holds 3.63 million shares. Quantitative Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 37,700 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 45,996 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,315 were accumulated by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc Ny. Kwmg owns 119 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc, Texas-based fund reported 11,584 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 23,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn holds 16,031 shares.