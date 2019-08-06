As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Raised Its Position; Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 2.46M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 110,520 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP).

