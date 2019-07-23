As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.56 Million Its Stake; Advisory Research Has Decreased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 76.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 26,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,967 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 34,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 932,625 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 955,959 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Granahan Ma stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 4,303 are owned by Dupont Cap Management Corp. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 122,200 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 7,594 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 104,017 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,600 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 44,991 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 4,296 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 32,103 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Incorporated by 4,280 shares to 26,806 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 32,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66M for 39.63 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.