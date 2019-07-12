As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Hap Trading Lifted Its Holding by $6.10 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Rose While Security National Trust Co Cut Its Holding

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 266,894 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1180.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 179,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 883,357 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.29M for 17.77 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Stays Bullish On Norfolk Southern After Q4 Print – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bottom line shines at Norfolk Southern – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group holds 0.01% or 26,773 shares. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,823 shares. Sei Investments Co stated it has 69,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 12.86M shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,834 shares. Family Firm holds 1,167 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Com has 48,920 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. North Star holds 1,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 400 shares. 88,570 are owned by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Kwmg, Kansas-based fund reported 10 shares. Washington Tru National Bank owns 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,610 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 2,154 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 343,253 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.92% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).