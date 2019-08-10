As Yandex N V (YNDX) Shares Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (HAE) as Market Valuation Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (HAE) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 164,888 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 169,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 257,452 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

