As Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Position as Valuation Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 123,721 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64 million, down from 131,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 284,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 336,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, down from 620,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 992,617 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 209,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 48,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 632 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 352,530 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 21,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 226,244 shares. Basswood Capital Limited Com reported 101,842 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 3.20M were reported by Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Investment Rech owns 6,693 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Barnett & Co Inc has 0.76% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 25,075 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 51,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $434.32M for 6.29 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 11,255 shares to 54,200 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $118.25 million for 26.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.