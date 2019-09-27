As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Boosted Position by $3.80 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49 million, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 895,163 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 64,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $270.28. About 1.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 263,000 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,309 shares to 7,391 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

