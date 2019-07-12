As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Holder Hound Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Has Upped Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 991,919 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07B market cap company. It closed at $44.08 lastly. It is down 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.96 million for 40.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.