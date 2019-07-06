As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose, Discovery Capital Management Upped by $38.24 Million Its Position; As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Price Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Boosted Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76 million, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.29M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 96,375 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 27,533 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 134,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Com invested in 1.65 million shares. 980 are held by First Manhattan. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 428,122 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 30,681 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 19,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 43,546 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Panagora Asset Management reported 17,512 shares. 12.58 million were accumulated by Jackson Square Ltd Com. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 249,340 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3,511 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 304,896 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 251,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. 14,700 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares with value of $460,736 were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $162.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

