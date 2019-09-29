As Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Its Stake by $10.45 Million; Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune casts doubts on swift regulation of Facebook in response to user privacy concerns; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.62M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 158,397 shares to 256,603 shares, valued at $35.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aeterna Zentaris Inc by 354,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.