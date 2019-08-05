As Yamana Gold Co L (AUY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hexavest Has Decreased Its Position; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc Co L (AUY) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 7.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 4.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 11.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 21.47 million shares traded or 65.17% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 9,568 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 273,559 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,264 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 150,095 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Lc owns 19,961 shares. Cohen owns 6,850 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank accumulated 0.37% or 10,655 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Lc has 1.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc reported 136,530 shares. Nottingham reported 28,125 shares. 118,100 are owned by Origin Asset Mngmt Llp. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 378,050 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 2,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 12,065 are owned by Murphy Cap Management.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parex Resources Tive (PARXF) by 43,684 shares to 238,321 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc C (NYSE:GG) by 349,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Util (NASDAQ:AAPL).