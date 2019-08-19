As Yamana Gold (AUY) Valuation Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Position; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Increased Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $2.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 20,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 541,651 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.72M, up from 521,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 3.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.265. About 12.77M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,544 are owned by Security Financial Bank Of So Dak. Atwood Palmer holds 0.1% or 5,601 shares in its portfolio. Verus Financial Prtn owns 2,580 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept reported 53,698 shares. Old West Ltd, a California-based fund reported 15,528 shares. Missouri-based Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Choate Inv Advisors stated it has 24,606 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Lc has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc owns 22,649 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,528 shares. Martin Currie invested in 0.97% or 112,221 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt holds 2,798 shares. 9,481 are owned by Chickasaw Cap Limited Com. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.68% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 40,163 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,028 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.