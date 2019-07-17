As Yamana Gold (AUY) Valuation Declined, Holder Ruffer Llp Decreased Its Position by $19.37 Million; As Navigators Group (NAVG) Valuation Declined, Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01M, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 11.78M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 541,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AUY’s profit will be $19.05M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 23,281 shares to 581,848 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited owns 132,436 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.69 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wesbanco Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 6,678 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 10,450 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 229,395 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Strs Ohio owns 12,700 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1.13 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 15,792 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 281,793 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,910 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 127,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

