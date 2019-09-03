As Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Price Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Has Cut Its Position by $450,000; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 622,816 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.12 million, down from 626,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 4.84% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 9,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.81M for 90.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana Just Offered Investors A Glimpse At Its Upcoming Quarterly Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Mr. Market Is Still Disappointed By Chapada Deal But The Stock Has Already Dropped Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.24% or 3,966 shares. Altfest L J & Com stated it has 8,642 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Roundview Lc holds 0.24% or 6,090 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Spectrum Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 627 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co accumulated 15,894 shares. Moreover, Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hillsdale Investment Management owns 370 shares. Dock Street Asset has 4,000 shares. 13,700 are owned by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement. Moreover, Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,802 shares. Huntington National Bank invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 76,809 shares. Security Natl invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny invested in 2,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock.