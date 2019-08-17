As Yamana Gold (AUY) Market Valuation Rose, U S Global Investors Decreased by $450,000 Its Stake; Tiger Management Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Boosted by $7.35 Million

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 19.28M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.56% or 15.53 million shares. Moreover, Putnam Lc has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 450,384 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 80,177 shares. Regions reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com reported 3.58 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 14,900 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,213 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 2.75M shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 2.84 million shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 30,960 are held by Susquehanna Group Llp. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Hollencrest Cap invested in 0.06% or 15,031 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 05, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 14, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares to 58,800 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares to 51,020 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.