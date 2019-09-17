As Yacimientos Adr (YPF) Market Value Rose, Holder Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Holding; Apis Capital Advisors Increases Position in Intelligent Sys New (INS)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Yacimientos Adr (YPF) by 78.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Yacimientos Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 4.01M shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De reported 692,542 shares. Waddell Reed Fin Inc has 0.05% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.10M shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Electron Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 155,647 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 79,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 72,910 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 1.24M shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 3.25M were reported by Bamco Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 387,600 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

