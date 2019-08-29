As Xylem (XYL) Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Decreased by $2.28 Million Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Stake

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 368,716 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 48,496 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 57,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 598,960 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 96,600 shares. Cambridge Tru stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hourglass has 0.16% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). James Investment reported 172 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 48,199 shares. Utd Advisers Lc owns 212,274 shares. Ipswich Invest Management holds 0.23% or 11,629 shares. 10,125 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,335 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 10.20M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc reported 66,272 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 7,353 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.01% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 1.60M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 35,840 shares to 121,640 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.