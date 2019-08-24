As Xylem (XYL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Water Asset Management Decreased Stake; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.03 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines says deadly engine explosion to hurt bookings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 223,865 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 936,728 shares. Scout Investments reported 596,193 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% or 2,807 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 3.48% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 397,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 517 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stanley accumulated 65,024 shares. Schroder Inv Group holds 266,541 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 16,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36,590 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 9,830 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 3,402 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 8,803 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 546,012 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,927 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pitcairn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Boston Common Asset Lc holds 0.58% or 85,370 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP owns 86,107 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Smith Graham Co Inv Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.93% or 163,130 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,800 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.