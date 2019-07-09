As Xylem (XYL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.50 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 60,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,907 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 101,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 475,798 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 838,572 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 703,427 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $79.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 78,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bluemountain Mgmt Llc accumulated 4,938 shares. Cornerstone reported 159 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Co owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 277 shares. Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 20,050 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,585 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 62 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.02% or 17,060 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 418,687 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,125 were reported by Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & has 240,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 18,402 shares. Mawer Investment Management Ltd has 676,200 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.04% stake. Fdx Inc, California-based fund reported 9,769 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 31,208 shares. Montag A & holds 0.16% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 61,400 shares. 243,063 were reported by Goodman. S&Co holds 0.04% or 13,000 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 100,527 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 195,655 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fairpointe Cap Lc stated it has 3.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).