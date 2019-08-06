As Xylem (XYL) Stock Declined, Water Asset Management Has Cut by $2.28 Million Its Position; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.65 Million as Stock Declined

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 4.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 345,083 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital has 3.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagleclaw Managment holds 34,438 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 121,823 shares. Reliance Communication Of Delaware owns 27,890 shares. At Commercial Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 44,590 shares. Endurant Management LP invested in 0.24% or 11,036 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utah Retirement reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 66,676 are owned by Strategic Financial Serv. First In reported 1,749 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 177,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,293 shares. Westchester Management Inc has invested 2.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,807 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 25,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SHV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Limited has invested 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Voya Inv Management Llc holds 125,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 60,387 are held by Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc. Mariner Lc invested in 9,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 418,687 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 819,980 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 12,886 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,292 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 3,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.24% or 12,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 193,694 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 3,570 shares.

