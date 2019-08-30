As Xylem (XYL) Stock Declined, Eastern Bank Raised Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $390,780 as Valuation Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 665.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 23,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 27,571 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 256,992 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $162.21. About 1.28M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 800 are held by Westport Asset Management. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Haverford Financial Services owns 6,542 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Srb Corp has 4,296 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 410,976 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 3,161 were accumulated by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 1.27 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Apriem Advisors stated it has 2,979 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. National Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 8,512 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.69 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

