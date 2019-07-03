As Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose, New South Capital Management Trimmed by $2.06 Million Its Position; Sq Advisors Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $144.32 Million; Stock Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 341,612 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based New South has invested 1.84% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,938 shares. Halsey Ct has 9,376 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.07% or 41,905 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 28,412 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co holds 2,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 11,646 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.15% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 397,000 were reported by Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.1% stake. 23,170 were accumulated by Notis. 1,638 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 31,326 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cibc Asset reported 17,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $141.84M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Water Leaders Chart the Digital Transformation Journey for Utilities – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xylem’s new ‘Decision Intelligence’ paper presents six comprehensive strategies to transform the economics of utility water management – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Limited Liability Co Ca has 56,755 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Mngmt Limited Com has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,915 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 2.91% or 109,677 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,099 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.88% or 5.34 million shares in its portfolio. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,089 shares. Franklin Resource holds 1.16% or 11.41 million shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company owns 960,567 shares. Moreover, Rbo And Com Ltd Liability has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated holds 2.05% or 4.36 million shares in its portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York invested in 2.79% or 80,637 shares. Gruss Comm stated it has 36,450 shares. Trillium Asset Llc accumulated 177,539 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc owns 72,414 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Magellan Asset has invested 7.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.