As Xylem (XYL) Shares Declined, Water Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.28 Million; As Borgwarner (BWA) Market Valuation Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 150,573 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 256,805 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.19% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Scout Investments reported 596,193 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 83,607 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 31 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested in 79,101 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Hrt Fin Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 2,549 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 4,290 shares. 10,207 are held by Fil. Bluemountain Capital holds 4,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 418,687 shares. Scotia has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 273,962 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Geode Capital Management holds 2.42M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Shares Hammered On Lower Second-Quarter Earnings And Downward Adjustment In Full-Year Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).