As Xylem (XYL) Shares Declined, Holder Principal Financial Group Trimmed Stake by $1.87 Million; Iberiabank Decreased Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 23,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 413,500 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.68M, down from 437,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 494,256 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 142,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56 million, down from 151,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 5.50 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 737 shares to 5,323 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 8,153 shares to 10,306 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

