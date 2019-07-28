As Xylem (XYL) Share Value Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Holding in New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) by $369,270 as Share Price Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,548 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, down from 373,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 566,198 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 10,670 shares to 196,655 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 379,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 23,601 shares to 142,773 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 62,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 0.67% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Halsey Ct has invested 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 9,150 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 37,890 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 418,687 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 259,060 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Uss Invest Mgmt holds 2.03 million shares. Van Eck Associates holds 4,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 56,659 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% or 3,212 shares in its portfolio. Daruma Capital Limited Co owns 46,218 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Jaffetilchin Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 82,805 shares. Stone Ridge Asset reported 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.