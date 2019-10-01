As Xylem (XYL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Holding; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Decreased Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 243,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 2.86M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 38,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 806,268 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.44M, down from 845,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 671,666 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Surged Today – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Set To Deliver Positive Cash Flow In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Excellent Well Results Contribute To Expectations For Significant Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.67 million for 3.02 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 174 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 0.35% or 1.13 million shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 12.99 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement has 184,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 26,107 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Com Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 0% or 503,773 shares. Tanaka Cap Incorporated owns 28,223 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 118,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 291,741 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 19,518 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 200,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Management Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,509 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,500 shares to 28,100 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vanguard Gp reported 19.10M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 2,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Management has 26,087 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. New South Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.01% or 30,600 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd holds 34,115 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 19,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 12,828 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 0.1% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,665 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,831 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 140,998 shares. Scout Invests reported 475,883 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested in 0.02% or 189,933 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.