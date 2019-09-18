As Xylem (XYL) Share Value Declined, Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Position by $731,645; Air Lease (AL) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $358,135

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 111,492 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 120,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 167,411 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.78M for 8.00 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,613 shares. Zweig owns 129,216 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 5.06M shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.29 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 196,100 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd accumulated 132,176 shares. Cwm Limited reported 16 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 931,054 shares. Whittier Company owns 17,853 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 208,654 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bell Bankshares has 5,000 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,938 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 22,836 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 9,207 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares to 356,829 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).