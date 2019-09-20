As Xylem (XYL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Raised Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Cut Holding by $634,010

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 24,790 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 635,925 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,147 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 14,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 2.66 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares to 82,419 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 9,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).