As Xylem (XYL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Stake by $2.56 Million; Northern Trust Decreased Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,490 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 51,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 730,159 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 9,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 617,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.95M, down from 627,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 132,276 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 3,626 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.19% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Water Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.9% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.18% or 21,090 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Charter Tru holds 0.08% or 8,092 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tortoise Cap Ltd Com reported 166 shares. Pictet Asset owns 4.21M shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited holds 2.86% or 64,719 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 285 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 13,083 shares to 410,734 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 139,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94 million for 25.27 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,887 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $328.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 69,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Co holds 0% or 2,680 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 13,279 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 11,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.05% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Enterprise Services reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Eii Cap owns 4,751 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 7,331 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 287,089 shares. Meeder Asset reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings.