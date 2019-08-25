As Xylem (XYL) Market Value Declined, Holder Blair William & Company Has Raised Its Position; Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Pan Amer Silver (PAAS)

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 55,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 254,945 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, up from 199,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan Amer Silver (PAAS) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 124,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 398,874 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 274,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pan Amer Silver for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partn (NYSE:NGL) by 512,078 shares to 10.87 million shares, valued at $152.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron's Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,232 shares

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 136,278 shares to 209,859 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 20,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,990 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Main Street Limited Liability Company holds 3,250 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 11,352 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 9,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 11,255 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Capital Advisers Llc owns 95,078 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,829 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,774 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0.88% or 1.16 million shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. 3,212 are held by Sequoia Advsrs Limited Company. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Webster State Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 187 shares. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

