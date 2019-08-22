As Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) Stock Price Declined, Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 29,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 729,040 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.63M, up from 699,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 427,851 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 3,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,180 were accumulated by Regent Invest Lc. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 2.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv House Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,020 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 19,109 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 3,095 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,441 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp owns 188,162 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 5,189 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 140,774 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 40,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Kanawha Cap Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 727 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.62% or 18,779 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.