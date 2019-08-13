As Xylem Com (XYL) Market Valuation Declined, Kempen Capital Management Cut Holding by $684,456; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 6.03M shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 36CP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 444,686 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.92 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 11,908 shares to 12,308 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 7,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com owns 8.49 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 206 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 324,444 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,100 shares. Leavell Invest owns 9,258 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Guyasuta owns 21,505 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.02% or 9,610 shares. Argent invested in 25,983 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hilton Capital Limited Company reported 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Manchester Capital Limited reported 0.08% stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Llc holds 532 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 80,609 shares to 312,137 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (NYSE:ANF) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:ESRT).