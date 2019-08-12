As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Holder Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 96,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 490,818 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, down from 587,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.05 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.01% or 6,769 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 2.18 million shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,710 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 290 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 11,924 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 7,595 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,351 shares. Voya Ltd Com owns 55,548 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,789 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.83% or 37,680 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 326,182 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 102,162 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Company Inc has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares to 3,271 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,090 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Sends 33 Winning Drivers to National Truck Driving Championships – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 142,425 shares to 213,583 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP).