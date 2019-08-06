As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Increased Its Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Has Upped Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $16.31 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 659,481 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 267,396 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 2,136 shares. 531,142 were reported by Par Capital Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Amer Intll Grp holds 16,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 241 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp invested in 401,400 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 31,618 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,180 shares. Stifel owns 28,981 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 38,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 23,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,559 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 4,502 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership.

