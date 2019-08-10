As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $809,257; Cambridge Financial Group Decreased Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Holding as Shares Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 334.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 15,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 19,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 4,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.05 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 32,678 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory invested in 2.82% or 136,641 shares. Regions invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boston Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). American Grp Incorporated stated it has 183,768 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0% or 1,892 shares. 5,428 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv Mngmt. Williams Jones & Associate Lc owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 700 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 119 shares. 3,392 are owned by Shelton. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 283,035 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares to 29,419 shares, valued at $6.93B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,074 shares, and has risen its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 32,466 shares to 56,722 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 26,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,290 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).