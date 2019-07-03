As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Declined, Steinberg Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 496,410 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,600 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.25M, down from 530,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 412,132 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny owns 8,142 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 64,061 shares. Brown Advisory holds 30,906 shares. 44,927 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C holds 869,929 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 514,668 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.12% or 48,029 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 62 shares. Putnam Fl Management owns 79,101 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 241 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 19.07 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 936,728 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 74,459 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23,600 shares to 295,996 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 103,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $141.84M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,725 shares to 6,885 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,271 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).