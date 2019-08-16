As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped by $774,330 Its Position; As Copart Com (CPRT) Market Value Rose, Boston Advisors Cut Position by $2.98 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 842,692 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (CPRT) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 49,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 45,543 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 95,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 892,210 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One invested in 104,999 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 17,829 shares. 1,079 were reported by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Principal Financial holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 7.40 million shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 112,192 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 157,764 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 50,250 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Telemus Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 206,913 shares. Smith Thomas W stated it has 6.58% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Street holds 0.04% or 8.41M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2,565 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 913,278 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36,651 shares to 42,679 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 67,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,271 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). British Columbia holds 0.01% or 33,156 shares. 108 are held by Smithfield Co. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 65,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 326,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Incorporated owns 112,842 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 273,048 shares in its portfolio. Skytop Cap Lc reported 3.77% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 4,250 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.17% or 96,808 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 240,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 22,395 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 27,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Management has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).