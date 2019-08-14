As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $92.09 Million; Headinvest Lowered Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $614,925; Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 55,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 506,447 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 40,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 40,673 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 81,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.49M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited reported 199,439 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 5,886 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 47,635 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 57,250 are owned by Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited. Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 102,162 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 645,967 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 4,710 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.1% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 339,000 shares. Lagoda Investment Mngmt LP reported 6.78% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Walleye Trading Llc reported 29,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 29,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management Inc reported 25,650 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,351 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 110,851 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39,033 shares to 270,747 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 23,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 441,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sasco Capital Inc Ct reported 2.83% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 383,597 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.69 million shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 284 shares. Westpac Bk reported 334,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,700 were accumulated by Argyle Cap. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2.50M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Chevy Chase holds 316,583 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,200 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 108,600 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Lc has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Newell Brands (NWL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NWL) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.