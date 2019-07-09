As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shares Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Lifted Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 577,743 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 534,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 373,417 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 196,593 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Caxton LP holds 0.08% or 21,432 shares in its portfolio. 446,684 were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Quantum invested in 1.86% or 138,115 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 290,289 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 205,129 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 43,815 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 25,100 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 30,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 595,351 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 197,440 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Company invested in 156,406 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 1.68M shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc. by 12,653 shares to 102,098 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,398 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 17,750 shares. Vanguard holds 10.09 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 339,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 1,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Management Com stated it has 27,414 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated owns 516,430 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 337,979 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 22,241 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 19,512 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs owns 2.60M shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 4,710 shares or 0% of the stock. 575,644 are held by Morgan Stanley. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 125 shares. Covington Management invested in 42 shares. Bluefin Trading reported 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

