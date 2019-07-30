As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shares Declined, Holder National Pension Service Lifted Its Stake; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Raised Its Position in Lear (LEA) as Share Price Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,166 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.48M, up from 128,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 689,664 shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

National Pension Service increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 6,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 156,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 976,061 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why XPO Shares Gained 26.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of XPO Logistics Were Up 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why XPO Logistics Shares Slumped 17.2% in February and Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 153,836 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Metropolitan Life Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Holt Cap Advsr Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.42% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Pnc Svcs reported 2,523 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 684,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 28,242 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Venator Limited holds 3.06% or 55,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 152,922 shares. Bokf Na holds 17,883 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 42 shares. 64,273 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.37% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 141,471 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn accumulated 509,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based American International Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 359,754 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 23,735 shares. Franklin Res holds 27,977 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hbk LP reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Endowment Mgmt LP owns 2,980 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 186,544 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 0.14% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,545 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.02% or 4,648 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.