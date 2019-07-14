As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Value Declined, First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Stake by $2.53 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Holds Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 47,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 140,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 187,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares to 109,433 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset accumulated 0.06% or 787,132 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 103,501 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 38,900 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 57,390 shares. 38,122 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Shell Asset Management holds 20,570 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Century reported 0.05% stake. Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Atria Invs Ltd Co holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 5,310 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Riverhead Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc holds 5,700 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 401,199 shares. 139,494 were reported by Arizona State Retirement.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Plunged 25% Last Month – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO To Repurchase Up To $1B In Stock; Analyst Lifts Rating To “Buy” – Yahoo Finance” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “XPO Logistics Taking A One-Two Punch Of Slowing Macro And Persistent Business Quality Questions – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Shareholders Reject Union Bid To Separate Chair, CEO Positions – benzinga.com” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Dvrsfd Hlds (NYSE:CODI) by 32,500 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amrc (NYSE:STAY).