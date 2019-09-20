As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Rose, Concourse Capital Management Has Upped by $719,340 Its Holding; Tig Advisors Position in Ii Vi (IIVI) Raised by $2.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 69,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 502,762 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 699,807 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.