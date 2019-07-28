As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Declined, Seatown Holdings Has Lowered by $745,339 Its Stake; Commerce Bank Maintains Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.83M, up from 336,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 15.98 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has 0.09% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 482 shares. L And S Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 17,331 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.18 million shares. Tobam has 177,536 shares. 23,192 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Llc. State Street Corp holds 3.88 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd has 19,201 shares. Deltec Asset Lc owns 212,442 shares. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd In holds 1.81% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 138,701 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 240,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 33,156 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% or 280,752 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 25,751 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 14,200 shares to 21,340 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 52,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,712 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Com accumulated 13,323 shares. Yhb holds 2,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested in 0.08% or 8,016 shares. Wellington Llp has 17.40 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.07M shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Point Trust Ser N A reported 11,428 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 4.54M shares. Alps Inc invested in 0.27% or 475,326 shares. Brown Advisory owns 35,956 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 221 shares. 4,045 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co reported 76,993 shares. Optimum Invest owns 9,739 shares.