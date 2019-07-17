As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Value Declined, Holder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $92.09 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.16 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 764,522 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 10,707 shares to 249,299 shares, valued at $45.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 116,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.