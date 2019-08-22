As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Position; Cbiz (CBZ) Market Valuation Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $2.25 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 794,598 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 112,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.09 million, up from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 143,294 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 47,635 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 1.48M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 10,330 shares. Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 67,200 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 31,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 14,608 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 103,501 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 22,241 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% or 16,120 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 36,437 shares stake. Highland Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 23,192 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Lc holds 59,678 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,595 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Plunged 25% Last Month – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Drivers Honored at 2019 National Truck Driving Championships – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “XPO Logistics Is Buying Back Shares as Its Stock Price Falls: Is This the Right Strategy? – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Find XPO Logistics Attractive After 20% Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,198 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.02 million were reported by Fmr Lc. Citigroup owns 17,027 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 25,206 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 77,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 89,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 160,884 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 102,116 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated, California-based fund reported 168,200 shares. American Interest Group Inc owns 32,909 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 17,829 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 208,826 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited reported 307,540 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 132,592 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). 36,000 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CBIZ Inc (CBZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CBIZ buys Solon payroll processor Paytime – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 03, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “CBIZ finds small business hiring fell in January, but by less than usual – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CBIZ talks acquisitions, deal plans in recent earnings call – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ Small Business Employment Index dropped slightly in July – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).