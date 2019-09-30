As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Valuation Rose, Middleton & Co Has Lowered Holding by $740,430; Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) Shares Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) by 54.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 144,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 121,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 265,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 164,455 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 38.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc analyzed 12,990 shares as the company's stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 20,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 33,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 697,763 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt invested in 7,408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 240,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 153,047 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 14,636 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 60,672 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 1,699 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 100 shares. Next Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Korea Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 58,605 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 355,900 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.50 million shares.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63 million for 16.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, up 36.63% or $0.37 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telecom Argentina S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -328.57% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 95,579 shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $115.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).