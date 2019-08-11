As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Valuation Rose, Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 105.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 376,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 732,340 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 355,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 233,063 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.05 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares to 24,149 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House reported 1,390 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 11,190 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 23,192 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 54,401 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 67,126 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cannell Peter B And accumulated 16,365 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr invested in 3,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea owns 49,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 64,273 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 174,426 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $44,488 activity. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $99,684 was made by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.