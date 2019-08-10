As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cypress Funds Decreased Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Its Position

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.05M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 13,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 216,273 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 84,706 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Middleton And Company Ma reported 33,375 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Petrus Trust Lta invested in 0.04% or 4,233 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.46% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 788,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 139,494 shares. Advsr Mgmt Lc holds 41,936 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 482 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

